BRIEF-AstraZeneca receives complete response letter from U.S. FDA for sodium zirconium cyclosilicate

BRIEF-Rockwell Diamonds Q3 revenue fell 51 percent to C$3.5 million
* Rockwell Diamonds Inc says net loss of $5.5 million for quarter, compared to $10.5 million net loss for Q3 f2016
May 27 Astrazeneca Plc
* Astrazeneca receives complete response letter from us fda for sodium zirconium cyclosilicate (zs-9) for oral suspension for treatment of hyperkalaemia
* Co and zs pharma are evaluating content of CRL and will work closely with FDA to determine appropriate next steps for NDA
* CRL refers to observations arising from a pre-approval manufacturing inspection
* CRL does not require generation of new clinical data.
* FDA also acknowledged receipt of recently-submitted data which it has yet to review
* Interactions are ongoing with other health authorities in European Union and Australia, where sodium zirconium cyclosilicate is currently under separate regulatory review Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Rockwell Diamonds Inc says net loss of $5.5 million for quarter, compared to $10.5 million net loss for Q3 f2016
* Fairfax India to acquire 51% of Saurashtra Freight Private Limited
* Says has temporarily shut-in production at Chouech Es Saida field in Tunisia