版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 27日 星期五 14:18 BJT

BRIEF-AstraZeneca receives complete response letter from U.S. FDA for sodium zirconium cyclosilicate

May 27 Astrazeneca Plc

* Astrazeneca receives complete response letter from us fda for sodium zirconium cyclosilicate (zs-9) for oral suspension for treatment of hyperkalaemia

* Co and zs pharma are evaluating content of CRL and will work closely with FDA to determine appropriate next steps for NDA

* CRL refers to observations arising from a pre-approval manufacturing inspection

* CRL does not require generation of new clinical data.

* FDA also acknowledged receipt of recently-submitted data which it has yet to review

* Interactions are ongoing with other health authorities in European Union and Australia, where sodium zirconium cyclosilicate is currently under separate regulatory review Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐