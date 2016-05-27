BRIEF-FCA US to voluntarily recall estimated 4.3 mln older-model vehicles in the U.S.

May 27 FCA US LLC:

* Voluntarily recalling an estimated 4.3 million older-model vehicles in the u.s. To replace their front-passenger air bag inflators

* Action follows a defect filing by supplier takata corp

* The company is unaware of any injuries or accidents involving fca us vehicles subject to this campaign

* Takata advised nhtsa that the inflators use ammonium nitrate as a propellant, without benefit of a chemical drying agent

* Activation of degraded non-desiccated ammonium nitrate may cause an inflator rupture, possibly propelling fragments through the vehicle cabin Source text - bit.ly/1XBE0JK

Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)