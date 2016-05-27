BRIEF-FCA US to voluntarily recall estimated 4.3 mln older-model vehicles in the U.S.

BRIEF-Fairfax India to acquire 51% of Saurashtra Freight Private Limited
* Fairfax India to acquire 51% of Saurashtra Freight Private Limited
May 27 FCA US LLC:
* Voluntarily recalling an estimated 4.3 million older-model vehicles in the u.s. To replace their front-passenger air bag inflators
* Action follows a defect filing by supplier takata corp
* The company is unaware of any injuries or accidents involving fca us vehicles subject to this campaign
* Takata advised nhtsa that the inflators use ammonium nitrate as a propellant, without benefit of a chemical drying agent
* Activation of degraded non-desiccated ammonium nitrate may cause an inflator rupture, possibly propelling fragments through the vehicle cabin Source text - bit.ly/1XBE0JK
* Says has temporarily shut-in production at Chouech Es Saida field in Tunisia
* POET Technologies streamlines organization and makes key appointments