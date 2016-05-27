BRIEF-Kitov completes manufacture of pivotal batches for FDA registration of KIT-302

BRIEF-Fairfax India to acquire 51% of Saurashtra Freight Private Limited
* Fairfax India to acquire 51% of Saurashtra Freight Private Limited
May 27 Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd
* Announces completion of manufacturing by Dexcel Pharma of pivotal batches required for registration of KIT-302 with U.S. FDA
* Plans to file New Drug Application for KIT-302 with U.S. FDA at end of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Fairfax India to acquire 51% of Saurashtra Freight Private Limited
* Says has temporarily shut-in production at Chouech Es Saida field in Tunisia
* POET Technologies streamlines organization and makes key appointments