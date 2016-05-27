BRIEF-Kitov completes manufacture of pivotal batches for FDA registration of KIT-302

May 27 Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd

* Announces completion of manufacturing by Dexcel Pharma of pivotal batches required for registration of KIT-302 with U.S. FDA

* Plans to file New Drug Application for KIT-302 with U.S. FDA at end of 2016