BRIEF-Kitov completes manufacture of pivotal batches for FDA registration of KIT-302

May 27 Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd

* Announces completion of manufacturing by Dexcel Pharma of pivotal batches required for registration of KIT-302 with U.S. FDA

* Plans to file New Drug Application for KIT-302 with U.S. FDA at end of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

