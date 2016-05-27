版本:
BRIEF-TG Therapeutics enters into collaboration to develop and commercialize Novel BET inhibitors

May 27 TG Therapeutics Inc

* Enters into a global collaboration to develop and commercialize Novel BET inhibitors developed by Jubilant Biosys for the treatment of hematological malignancies

* Under terms of agreement, TG Therapeutics will pay an up-front licensing fee of $1 million

* Additional payments contingent on certain milestones of up to approximately $177 million

* TG Therapeutics will also provide funding to support certain targeted research efforts at Jubilant Biosys Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

