BRIEF-TG Therapeutics enters into collaboration to develop and commercialize Novel BET inhibitors

BRIEF-Fairfax India to acquire 51% of Saurashtra Freight Private Limited
May 27 TG Therapeutics Inc
* Enters into a global collaboration to develop and commercialize Novel BET inhibitors developed by Jubilant Biosys for the treatment of hematological malignancies
* Under terms of agreement, TG Therapeutics will pay an up-front licensing fee of $1 million
* Additional payments contingent on certain milestones of up to approximately $177 million
* TG Therapeutics will also provide funding to support certain targeted research efforts at Jubilant Biosys
* Says has temporarily shut-in production at Chouech Es Saida field in Tunisia
* POET Technologies streamlines organization and makes key appointments