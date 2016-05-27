BRIEF-Johnson Controls says Tyco head George Oliver to serve as CEO of new company

BRIEF-Fairfax India to acquire 51% of Saurashtra Freight Private Limited
* Fairfax India to acquire 51% of Saurashtra Freight Private Limited
May 27 Johnson Controls Inc :
* Johnson Controls and Tyco announce future executive leadership team upon close of planned merger
* Tyco chief executive officer George Oliver will serve as president and chief operating officer of new co
* Alex Molinaroli will serve as chairman and chief executive officer for 18 months after closing for combined co
* Oliver will become CEO and Molinaroli will become executive chair for one year, after which Oliver will become chairman, CEO
* Brian Stief will serve as executive vice president & chief financial officer for combined co
* Says has temporarily shut-in production at Chouech Es Saida field in Tunisia
* POET Technologies streamlines organization and makes key appointments