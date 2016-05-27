版本:
BRIEF-Guess reports CEO Victor Herrero's 2016 total compensation $14.1 mln

May 27 Guess Inc

* Chief Executive Officer Victor Herrero's 2016 total compensation is $14.1 million - SEC filing

* Chief Creative Officer and former CEO Paul Marciano's 2016 total compensation is $11.2 million versus $9 million in 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

