2016年 5月 27日

BRIEF-Weatherford International signs deal with customer containing settlement on Zubair early production construction contract

May 27 Weatherford International Plc

* On May 26, signed "heads and terms of settlement" deal with customer containing settlement on Zubair early production construction contract

* Net settlement to be paid to Weatherford will be in amount of $150.2 million

* Settlement amount includes variation order requests, claims for extension of time and payments of remaining contract milestones Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

