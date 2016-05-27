BRIEF-Weatherford International signs deal with customer containing settlement on Zubair early production construction contract

BRIEF-Fairfax India to acquire 51% of Saurashtra Freight Private Limited
* Fairfax India to acquire 51% of Saurashtra Freight Private Limited
May 27 Weatherford International Plc
* On May 26, signed "heads and terms of settlement" deal with customer containing settlement on Zubair early production construction contract
* Net settlement to be paid to Weatherford will be in amount of $150.2 million
* Settlement amount includes variation order requests, claims for extension of time and payments of remaining contract milestones
* Says has temporarily shut-in production at Chouech Es Saida field in Tunisia
* POET Technologies streamlines organization and makes key appointments