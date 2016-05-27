BRIEF-Phoenix New Media announces new agreements with Phoenix TV

May 27 Phoenix New Media Ltd

* Phoenix New Media announces new agreements with Phoenix TV

* Phoenix TV agreed to continue to license its copyrighted content and trademarks to company's affiliated consolidated entities

* Fees payable to Phoenix TV by company's affiliated consolidated entities will be RMB10 million for first year of agreements

* Fees payable to Phoenix TV will incrementally increase by 15% for each subsequent year of agreements