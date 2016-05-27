BRIEF-EU health agency recommends approval of new hepatitis C drugs

BRIEF-Fairfax India to acquire 51% of Saurashtra Freight Private Limited
May 27 EU Medicines Agency
* EU Medicines Agency recommendations for May 2016
* Recommends against approval of Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd's ixazomib to treat multiple myeloma
* Recommends approval of AstraZeneca Plc's saxagliptin/dapagliflozin to treat type 2 diabetes
* Recommends approval of Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd and Janssen's bortezomib to treat multiple myeloma
* Recommends approval of Gilead Sciences Inc's sofosbuvir/velpatasvir to treat Hepatitis C
* Recommends approval of Merck & Co's Elbasvir / grazoprevir to treat Hepatitis C Source text: bit.ly/20JOyWA Further company coverage:
* Says has temporarily shut-in production at Chouech Es Saida field in Tunisia
* POET Technologies streamlines organization and makes key appointments