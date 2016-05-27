BRIEF-Veracyte announces data on role of gene alterations in thyroid cancer diagnosis

BRIEF-Fairfax India to acquire 51% of Saurashtra Freight Private Limited
* Fairfax India to acquire 51% of Saurashtra Freight Private Limited
May 27 Veracyte Inc
* Veracyte announces new data that advance understanding of the role of gene alterations in thyroid cancer diagnosis
* Findings from two studies demonstrating challenge of using large gene-mutation panels Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Fairfax India to acquire 51% of Saurashtra Freight Private Limited
* Says has temporarily shut-in production at Chouech Es Saida field in Tunisia
* POET Technologies streamlines organization and makes key appointments