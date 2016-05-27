版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 27日 星期五 19:38 BJT

BRIEF-Veracyte announces data on role of gene alterations in thyroid cancer diagnosis

May 27 Veracyte Inc

* Veracyte announces new data that advance understanding of the role of gene alterations in thyroid cancer diagnosis

* Findings from two studies demonstrating challenge of using large gene-mutation panels Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

