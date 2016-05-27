版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 27日 星期五 19:59 BJT

BRIEF-Merck receives positive CHMP opinion for Zepatier in the EU

May 27 Merck & Co Inc :

* Merck receives positive CHMP opinion for Zepatier(tm) (Elbasvir and Grazoprevir) in the European Union Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐