BRIEF-Atossa Genetics enters into $10 mln stock purchase agreement

BRIEF-Fairfax India to acquire 51% of Saurashtra Freight Private Limited
* Fairfax India to acquire 51% of Saurashtra Freight Private Limited
May 27 Atossa Genetics Inc :
* Has entered into a $10 million stock purchase agreement with Aspire Capital Fund, LLC
* Aspire committed to purchase up to $10 million of atossa's stock over 30 months, based on prevailing market prices Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Fairfax India to acquire 51% of Saurashtra Freight Private Limited
* Says has temporarily shut-in production at Chouech Es Saida field in Tunisia
* POET Technologies streamlines organization and makes key appointments