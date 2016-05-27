版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 27日 星期五 20:21 BJT

BRIEF-Atossa Genetics enters into $10 mln stock purchase agreement

May 27 Atossa Genetics Inc :

* Has entered into a $10 million stock purchase agreement with Aspire Capital Fund, LLC

* Aspire committed to purchase up to $10 million of atossa's stock over 30 months, based on prevailing market prices Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐