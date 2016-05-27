BRIEF-Atlantic Gold completes $20 mln equipment finance facility

BRIEF-Fairfax India to acquire 51% of Saurashtra Freight Private Limited
May 27 Atlantic Gold Corp :
* Atlantic Gold completes $20 mln equipment finance facility to fund mining fleet with Cat Financial Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Says has temporarily shut-in production at Chouech Es Saida field in Tunisia
* POET Technologies streamlines organization and makes key appointments