版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 27日 星期五 20:17 BJT

BRIEF-Atlantic Gold completes $20 mln equipment finance facility

May 27 Atlantic Gold Corp :

* Atlantic Gold completes $20 mln equipment finance facility to fund mining fleet with Cat Financial Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐