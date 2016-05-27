版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 27日 星期五 20:21 BJT

BRIEF-CytoSorbents says independent monitoring board recommends continuation of REFRESH I trial

May 27 CytoSorbents Corp

* Independent data safety monitoring board recommends continuation of CytoSorbents REFRESH I trial

* Independent data safety monitoring board found no safety concerns, recommended continuation of REFRESH I trial without changes

* Plans to submit an investigational device exemption application later this year to initiate a pivotal, registration REFRESH 2 trial Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

