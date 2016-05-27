BRIEF-Macarthur Minerals enters MOU with Venturex Resources

BRIEF-Fairfax India to acquire 51% of Saurashtra Freight Private Limited
* Fairfax India to acquire 51% of Saurashtra Freight Private Limited
May 27 Macarthur Minerals Ltd :
* Entered MOU with Venturex Resources Ltd to enter into farm-in, JV for rights to lithium on VXR's sulphur springs project, Australia
* Company will earn into 51% of rights for lithium on sulphur springs by paying expenditure over a period of time
* Says has temporarily shut-in production at Chouech Es Saida field in Tunisia
* POET Technologies streamlines organization and makes key appointments