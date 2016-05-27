版本:
BRIEF-Comstock Resources says continued listing plan accepted by NYSE

May 27 Comstock Resources Inc :

* NYSE has notified company that it has accepted Comstock's business plan for continued listing on NYSE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

