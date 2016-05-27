版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 27日 星期五 20:52 BJT

BRIEF-Multi-Color qtrly diluted EPS $0.49

May 27 Multi-color Corp :

* Qtrly net revenues increased 11% to $227.1 million from $205.5 million compared to prior year quarter

* Diluted EPS decreased to $0.49 per diluted share in current quarter

* Excluding items core EPS decreased 5% to $0.70 per diluted share during quarter

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.78, revenue view $225.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

