2016年 5月 27日

BRIEF-Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd receives positive CHMP opinion for ADCETRIS

May 27 Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :

* Takeda receives positive CHMP opinion for ADCETRIS as consolidation treatment in post-transplant hodgkin lymphoma Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

