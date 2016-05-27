BRIEF-Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd receives positive CHMP opinion for ADCETRIS

BRIEF-Fairfax India to acquire 51% of Saurashtra Freight Private Limited
* Fairfax India to acquire 51% of Saurashtra Freight Private Limited
May 27 Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :
* Takeda receives positive CHMP opinion for ADCETRIS as consolidation treatment in post-transplant hodgkin lymphoma
* Says has temporarily shut-in production at Chouech Es Saida field in Tunisia
* POET Technologies streamlines organization and makes key appointments