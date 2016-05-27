BRIEF-Autohome announces Cayman Islands petition by minority shareholders

BRIEF-Fairfax India to acquire 51% of Saurashtra Freight Private Limited
* Fairfax India to acquire 51% of Saurashtra Freight Private Limited
May 27 Autohome Inc :
* Petition has been filed under section 94 of Cayman Islands companies law by certain minority shareholders of company
* Board of directors of company is evaluating petition and how it may impact company's business and operations
* Says has temporarily shut-in production at Chouech Es Saida field in Tunisia
* POET Technologies streamlines organization and makes key appointments