公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 27日 星期五

BRIEF-Autohome announces Cayman Islands petition by minority shareholders

May 27 Autohome Inc :

* Petition has been filed under section 94 of Cayman Islands companies law by certain minority shareholders of company

* Board of directors of company is evaluating petition and how it may impact company's business and operations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

