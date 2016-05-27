版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 27日 星期五 21:42 BJT

BRIEF-Intellipharmaceutics announces pricing of $5.2 mln public offering

May 27 Intellipharmaceutics International Inc

* Intellipharmaceutics announces pricing of $5.2 million public offering of common shares and warrants Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

