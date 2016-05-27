版本:
BRIEF-GlaxoSmithKline appoints Vivienne Cox to board

May 27 Glaxosmithkline Plc

* Board and committee changes

* Dr Vivienne Cox, CBE, has been appointed to board of company as a non-executive director with effect from 1 July 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

