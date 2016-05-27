BRIEF-Seaspan announces additional partial redemption of series C preferred shares

BRIEF-Fairfax India to acquire 51% of Saurashtra Freight Private Limited
* Fairfax India to acquire 51% of Saurashtra Freight Private Limited
May 27 Seaspan Corp :
* Seaspan announces additional partial redemption of series c preferred shares
* Will exercise its right to redeem 3,400,000 shares of its 9.50 pct series C cumulative redeemable perpetual preferred shares
* Series C preferred shares will be redeemed at cash redemption price of $25.00 per share
* 3,400,000 series c preferred shares to be redeemed are in addition to previously announced redemption of 5,600,000 series c preferred shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says has temporarily shut-in production at Chouech Es Saida field in Tunisia
* POET Technologies streamlines organization and makes key appointments