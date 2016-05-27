版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 27日 星期五 22:20 BJT

BRIEF-Lowe's increases quarterly dividend 25 pct to $0.35/shr

May 27 Lowe's Companies Inc :

* Board of directors has declared a 25 percent increase in its quarterly cash dividend to 35 cents per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

