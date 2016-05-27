版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 28日 星期六 00:35 BJT

BRIEF-Cytrx Corp issued 1.6 mln shares for benefit of claimants of IN RE Cytrx securities litigation

May 27 (Reuters) -

* Cytrx Corp says on May 25, 2016, issued for benefit of claimants in matter of IN RE Cytrx Securities litigation total of 1.6 million shares of stock

* Cytrx Corp says shares were issued pursuant to court's judgment and order granting final approval of previously announced settlement of matter

* Cytrx Corp says for purposes of this settlement, the shares were valued at an aggregate of $4.5 million - SEC Filing Source - 1.usa.gov/1U0Sgqg (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐