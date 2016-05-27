BRIEF-Cytrx Corp issued 1.6 mln shares for benefit of claimants of IN RE Cytrx securities litigation

BRIEF-Serinus Energy Inc says Chouech Es Saida field in Tunisia temporarily shut-in
* Says has temporarily shut-in production at Chouech Es Saida field in Tunisia
May 27 (Reuters) -
* Cytrx Corp says on May 25, 2016, issued for benefit of claimants in matter of IN RE Cytrx Securities litigation total of 1.6 million shares of stock
* Cytrx Corp says shares were issued pursuant to court's judgment and order granting final approval of previously announced settlement of matter
* Cytrx Corp says for purposes of this settlement, the shares were valued at an aggregate of $4.5 million - SEC Filing Source - 1.usa.gov/1U0Sgqg (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
* POET Technologies streamlines organization and makes key appointments
* Progress reports 2016 fiscal fourth quarter and year end results