BRIEF-Taser International says proposal to amend co's Certificate of Incorporation was not approved at 2016 AGM

May 27 Taser International Inc

* Taser International says proposal to amend co's Certificate of Incorporation was not approved at 2016 annual meeting of the stockholders - SEC Filing Source - 1.usa.gov/1VlRwRD Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

