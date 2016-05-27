版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 28日 星期六 01:22 BJT

BRIEF-Sofinnova Venture Partners reports 9.1 pct stake in Merus BV

May 27 Merus Bv

* Sofinnova Venture Partners reports 9.1 pct stake in Merus as of may 19 - sec filing Source text: 1.usa.gov/1VlVkSQ Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐