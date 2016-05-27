BRIEF-Berylson Master Fund LP reports 7.3 pct stake in Northern Power Systems Corp, as of May 24, 2016

BRIEF-Serinus Energy Inc says Chouech Es Saida field in Tunisia temporarily shut-in
May 27 Northern Power Systems Corp
* Berylson Master Fund LP reports 7.3 pct stake in Northern Power Systems Corp, as of May 24, 2016 - Sec filing Source - 1.usa.gov/1sfPMxO Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
* POET Technologies streamlines organization and makes key appointments
* Progress reports 2016 fiscal fourth quarter and year end results