BRIEF-Berylson Master Fund LP reports 7.3 pct stake in Northern Power Systems Corp, as of May 24, 2016

May 27 Northern Power Systems Corp

* Berylson Master Fund LP reports 7.3 pct stake in Northern Power Systems Corp, as of May 24, 2016 - Sec filing Source - 1.usa.gov/1sfPMxO Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

