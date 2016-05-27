版本:
BRIEF-Norfolk southern Entered into an agreement establishing a 5-year, $750 million, unsecured revolving credit facility

May 27 Norfolk Southern Corp

* Entered into an agreement establishing a 5-year, $750 million, unsecured revolving credit facility

* Agreement replaces registrant's existing $750 million credit facility under an agreement dated as of december 14, 2011 - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

