BRIEF-Norfolk southern Entered into an agreement establishing a 5-year, $750 million, unsecured revolving credit facility

BRIEF-Serinus Energy Inc says Chouech Es Saida field in Tunisia temporarily shut-in
May 27 Norfolk Southern Corp
* Entered into an agreement establishing a 5-year, $750 million, unsecured revolving credit facility
* Agreement replaces registrant's existing $750 million credit facility under an agreement dated as of december 14, 2011
* POET Technologies streamlines organization and makes key appointments
* Progress reports 2016 fiscal fourth quarter and year end results