BRIEF-Merck Global Health Innovation Fund hikes stake in OpGen to 37.5 pct from 11.8 pct

May 27 Merck Global Health Innovation Fund, Llc

* Merck Global Health Innovation Fund, Llc reports a stake of 37.5 percent in Opgen Inc as of May 19, 2015

* Merck Global Health Innovation Fund, Llc had previously reported a 11.80 pct stake in Opgen Inc - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

