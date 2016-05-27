版本:
BRIEF-Morgan Stanley reports 5.2 pct passive stake in Hatteras Financial

May 27 Morgan Stanley

* Morgan Stanley reports 5.2 percent passive stake in Hatteras Financial Corp, as of May 17, 2016 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

