版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 28日 星期六 05:04 BJT

BRIEF-S&P says Consol Energy downgraded to 'B' from 'BB-'

May 27 S&P

* Consol Energy Inc. Downgraded to 'B' from 'BB-'; outlook is stable

* Lowering corporate credit rating on consol to reflect weakening credit measures and continuing uncertainty surrounding the commodity environment Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/1UaOL0o) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐