公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 28日 星期六

BRIEF-Moody's says Alphabet's victory in code copyright case is credit positive

May 27 Moody's On Alphabet

* Moody's says alphabet inc.'s victory in code copyright case is credit positive; ratings unchanged

* Court's decision in favor of google is positive for co as it does not have to incur damages

* Alphabet's ratings and outlook remain unchanged as impact of the court's decision will not change the company's credit profile Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)

