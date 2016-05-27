BRIEF-Moody's says Alphabet's victory in code copyright case is credit positive

BRIEF-Serinus Energy Inc says Chouech Es Saida field in Tunisia temporarily shut-in
* Says has temporarily shut-in production at Chouech Es Saida field in Tunisia
May 27 Moody's On Alphabet
* Moody's says alphabet inc.'s victory in code copyright case is credit positive; ratings unchanged
* Court's decision in favor of google is positive for co as it does not have to incur damages
* Alphabet's ratings and outlook remain unchanged as impact of the court's decision will not change the company's credit profile
* POET Technologies streamlines organization and makes key appointments
* Progress reports 2016 fiscal fourth quarter and year end results