版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 28日 星期六 05:21 BJT

BRIEF-Bellerophon Therapeutics may sell shares having aggregate offering price of up to $5.7 mln

May 27 Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc

* At market issuance sales agreement; May issue, sell shares having aggregate offering price of up to $5.7 million - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐