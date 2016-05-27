BRIEF-S&P says Weight Watchers International 'B-' ratings affirmed

BRIEF-Serinus Energy Inc says Chouech Es Saida field in Tunisia temporarily shut-in
* Says has temporarily shut-in production at Chouech Es Saida field in Tunisia
May 27 S&P
* Weight Watchers International Inc. 'B-' ratings affirmed, outlook stable; recovery unchanged
* Affirmation reflects expectations that weight watchers' credit metrics will modestly strengthen including financial leverage to the low 7.x by end of 2016
* Improvement is based on good membership growth in conjunction with a good marketing effort with board member, Oprah Winfrey Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/1WqRNE9) (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Says has temporarily shut-in production at Chouech Es Saida field in Tunisia
* POET Technologies streamlines organization and makes key appointments
* Progress reports 2016 fiscal fourth quarter and year end results