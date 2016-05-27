版本:
BRIEF-Osiris Therapeutics says being investigated by NY Attorney's Office

May 28 Osiris Therapeutics

* Advised by U.S. Attorney's Office for Southern District of New York that criminal investigation has been opened into co

* Investigation by U.S. Attorney'S Office related to matters also under investigation, as previously disclosed, by the SEC Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

