BRIEF-Osiris Therapeutics says being investigated by NY Attorney's Office

BRIEF-Serinus Energy Inc says Chouech Es Saida field in Tunisia temporarily shut-in
* Says has temporarily shut-in production at Chouech Es Saida field in Tunisia
May 28 Osiris Therapeutics
* Advised by U.S. Attorney's Office for Southern District of New York that criminal investigation has been opened into co
* Investigation by U.S. Attorney'S Office related to matters also under investigation, as previously disclosed, by the SEC Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says has temporarily shut-in production at Chouech Es Saida field in Tunisia
* POET Technologies streamlines organization and makes key appointments
* Progress reports 2016 fiscal fourth quarter and year end results