版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 28日 星期六 05:24 BJT

BRIEF-S&P Dow Jones Indices says Transdigm Group will replace Baxalta Inc in the S&P 500

May 27 S&P Dow Jones Indices :

* Transdigm Group Inc will replace Baxalta Inc in the S&P 500 after the close of trading on Thursday, June 2 Source text - bit.ly/22roP74 (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

