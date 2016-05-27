BRIEF-Skypeople Fruit Juice says Nasdaq allowed filing of Form 10-K on or before July 15

BRIEF-Serinus Energy Inc says Chouech Es Saida field in Tunisia temporarily shut-in
* Says has temporarily shut-in production at Chouech Es Saida field in Tunisia
May 27 Skypeople Fruit Juice Inc
* Received a letter from NASDAQ listing qualifications staff
* Granted an exception to file its annual report on Form 10-K for period ended December, 31, 2015 on or before July 15, 2016
* POET Technologies streamlines organization and makes key appointments
* Progress reports 2016 fiscal fourth quarter and year end results