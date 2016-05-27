版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 27日 星期五 21:45 BJT

BRIEF-Skypeople Fruit Juice says Nasdaq allowed filing of Form 10-K on or before July 15

May 27 Skypeople Fruit Juice Inc

* Received a letter from NASDAQ listing qualifications staff

* Granted an exception to file its annual report on Form 10-K for period ended December, 31, 2015 on or before July 15, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐