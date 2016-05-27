版本:
BRIEF-S&P says Viacom's Management and governance assessment revised to fair

May 27 S&P Global Ratings

* Viacom inc. Management and governance assessment revised to fair from satisfactory; 'BBB-' rating affirmed

* Believe litigation against Redstone trust trustees, background over succession planning reflect "poorly" on Viacom's corporate governance Source (bit.ly/1U0z3Fk) Further company coverage:

