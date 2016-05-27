版本:
2016年 5月 28日

BRIEF-Fitch downgrades GSK to 'A' with stable outlook

May 27 Fitch:

* Fitch downgrades GSK to 'A', outlook stable

* Downgrade reflects fitch's view of a weakening business risk profile for GlaxoSmithKline PLC

* Has also downgraded senior unsecured rating for debt issued under Glaxosmithkline Capital PLC to 'A' from 'A+'

* Has assigned a senior unsecured rating of 'A' to debt issued by GlaxoSmithKline Capital Inc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

