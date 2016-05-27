版本:
BRIEF-Protea Biosciences files for common stock offering of up to 3.1 mln shares

May 27 Protea Biosciences Group Inc

* Files for common stock offering of up to 3.1 million shares - sec filing

* Intends to list co's common stock on the nasdaq capital markets under the symbol "prgb" Source text : 1.usa.gov/1Rxfr9T Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

