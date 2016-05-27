BRIEF-Dominion Virginia Power considers options for offshore wind demonstration project after Federal Grant withdrawal

BRIEF-Serinus Energy Inc says Chouech Es Saida field in Tunisia temporarily shut-in
* Says has temporarily shut-in production at Chouech Es Saida field in Tunisia
May 27 Dominion Virginia Power:
* Considers options for offshore wind demonstration project after federal grant withdrawal
* Assessing options for proposed offshore wind demonstration project
* Assessing options in light of an announcement today that U.S. Department of energy is withdrawing $40 million in funding
* Plans to consult with other members of project Virginia Offshore Wind Technology Advancement project before deciding next steps
* Current bids for constructing project range from about $300 million to $380 million
* DOE made its decision after Dominion could not guarantee an in-service date for project earlier than 2020
* POET Technologies streamlines organization and makes key appointments
* Progress reports 2016 fiscal fourth quarter and year end results