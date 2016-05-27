BRIEF-PBF energy and PBF logistics says Thomas O'malley to retire

May 27 Pbf Energy Inc

* Pbf energy and pbf logistics announce retirement of thomas d. O'malley

* Thomas d. O'malley , will retire from his positions at companies at end of june 2016

* O'malley will continue to act as a consultant to pbf through december 2018 .

* Thomas nimbley , chief executive officer of pbf and pbfx, will also assume title of chairman of board upon o'malley's retirement