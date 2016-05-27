BRIEF-Michaels Companies says Michaels Stores's certain units entered into amended credit agreement

BRIEF-Serinus Energy Inc says Chouech Es Saida field in Tunisia temporarily shut-in
* Says has temporarily shut-in production at Chouech Es Saida field in Tunisia
May 27 Michaels Companies Inc
* Michaels Stores, Inc. Certain units entered into third amended credit agreement of credit agreement, dated as of sept 17, 2012
* Amended revolving credit facility provides MSI with the right to request up to $200 million of additional commitments Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Says has temporarily shut-in production at Chouech Es Saida field in Tunisia
* POET Technologies streamlines organization and makes key appointments
* Progress reports 2016 fiscal fourth quarter and year end results