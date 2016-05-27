版本:
BRIEF-Michaels Companies says Michaels Stores's certain units entered into amended credit agreement

May 27 Michaels Companies Inc

* Michaels Stores, Inc. Certain units entered into third amended credit agreement of credit agreement, dated as of sept 17, 2012

* Amended revolving credit facility provides MSI with the right to request up to $200 million of additional commitments Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

