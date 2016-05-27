版本:
BRIEF-Planet Fitness selling stockholders offering up to 10 million shares

May 27 Planet Fitness Inc

* Selling stockholders are offering up to 10.0 million shares of co's common stock - SEC filing Source text (1.usa.gov/1sTnbz6) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

