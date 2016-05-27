BRIEF-Orbital-built Thaicom 8 commercial satellite successfully launched

BRIEF-Serinus Energy Inc says Chouech Es Saida field in Tunisia temporarily shut-in
* Says has temporarily shut-in production at Chouech Es Saida field in Tunisia
May 27 Orbital Atk Inc
* Orbital Atk-built Thaicom 8 commercial satellite successfully launched
* Thaicom 8 successfully delivered to orbit aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket and is operating as planned
* POET Technologies streamlines organization and makes key appointments
* Progress reports 2016 fiscal fourth quarter and year end results