BRIEF-Orbital-built Thaicom 8 commercial satellite successfully launched

May 27 Orbital Atk Inc

* Orbital Atk-built Thaicom 8 commercial satellite successfully launched

* Thaicom 8 successfully delivered to orbit aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket and is operating as planned

