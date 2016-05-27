BRIEF-Resolute performance calls for sale of Wesdome gold mines

BRIEF-Serinus Energy Inc says Chouech Es Saida field in Tunisia temporarily shut-in
* Says has temporarily shut-in production at Chouech Es Saida field in Tunisia
May 27 Resolute Performance Fund
* Resolute performance fund calls for a sale of Wesdome Gold Mines
* Wesdome refused to constructively engage with Resolute in discussions aimed at addressing operational issues at Eagle river
* Has come to conclusion that a sale of Wesdome is best alternative now available to maximize shareholder value
* POET Technologies streamlines organization and makes key appointments
* Progress reports 2016 fiscal fourth quarter and year end results