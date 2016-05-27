BRIEF-U.S. FDA approves Zinbryta to treat multiple sclerosis

May 27 U.S. FDA :

* Approves Zinbryta to treat multiple sclerosis

* Zinbryta has a boxed warning & is available only through a restricted distribution program under a risk evaluation and mitigation strategy

* Boxed warning on Zinbryta tells prescribers that the drug can cause severe liver injury, including life-threatening and fatal events

* Additional highlighted warnings include hypersensitivity reactions increased risk of infections,symptoms of depression,suicidal ideation Source text - 1.usa.gov/1TILwDg