BRIEF-Calpers says proxy access proposal passes at Old Republic

BRIEF-Serinus Energy Inc says Chouech Es Saida field in Tunisia temporarily shut-in
May 27 Calpers
* Proxy access proposal passes at old republic annual shareowner meeting
* Proposal included beneficial ownership of at least 3 percent of outstanding stock, 3 years of continuous ownership, ability to nominate up to 25 percent of board
* POET Technologies streamlines organization and makes key appointments
* Progress reports 2016 fiscal fourth quarter and year end results