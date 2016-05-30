BRIEF-Union CWA says 4-yr proposed agreement with Verizon provides 10.9 pct in raises

May 30 Communications Workers of America

* Deal With Verizon Provides For $1250 Signing Bonus In Mid-Atlantic; $1000 Signing Bonus, $250 Healthcare Reimbursement Account In Northeast

* "All Call Centers That Had Been Threatened With Closure In The Mid-Atlantic Region Will Remain Open"

* Proposed Reductions Of Pensions Were Withdrawn By Verizon,There Will Be Three 1% Increases In Defined Benefit Pensions Over The Life Of Deal

* "Proposed Cuts In Accident And Disability Benefits Were Withdrawn" By Verizon

* Four-Year Proposed Agreement With Verizon Provides 10.9% In Raises

* Four-Year Proposed Agreement With Verizon Also Provides For $2800 Minimum In Profit Sharing, Pension Increases

* Verizon Agreed To Add 1,300 New East Coast Call Center Jobs And "Reverse Several Other Outsourcing Initiatives"