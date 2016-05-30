版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 5月 30日 星期一 23:33 BJT

BRIEF-Ascom expects a loss at group level for H1 2016

May 30 Ascom Holding Ag :

* Ascom expects a loss at group level for the first half of 2016

* Is confident that the operating result will be considerably better in the second half of the year Source text - bit.ly/1XJhdMq Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

