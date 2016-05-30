BRIEF-Ascom expects a loss at group level for H1 2016

UPDATE 3-HSBC, UBS to shift 1,000 jobs each from UK in Brexit blow to London
* Banks' plans follow British 'hard Brexit' signals (Recasts to include UBS moves, updates shares)
May 30 Ascom Holding Ag :
* Ascom expects a loss at group level for the first half of 2016
* Is confident that the operating result will be considerably better in the second half of the year Source text - bit.ly/1XJhdMq Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Banks' plans follow British 'hard Brexit' signals (Recasts to include UBS moves, updates shares)
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 18 Renault-Nissan has sold more than 400,000 electric cars globally and the leader in plug-in vehicles is planning further investment to maintain its market lead, the chief executive of the auto alliance said.
NEW YORK, Jan 18 Credit Suisse formally agreed to pay $5.3 billion to settle with U.S. authorities over claims it misled investors in residential mortgage-backed securities it sold in the run-up to the 2008 financial crisis, the U.S. Department of Justice said said on Wedenesday.